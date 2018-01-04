A milestone worth celebrating. Jill Zarin celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with Bobby Zarin on Thursday, January 4. The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a heartwarming photo of the couple from 2015 alongside a sweet caption to commemorate the special occasion.

“Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know,” the 54-year-old Bravo personality wrote. “He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right!”

The reality star shared another collage of the happy couple on Thursday via Instagram alongside the caption, “a lifetime of memories.” The pair are all smiles and showing their deep love for one another in the adorable photos.

As previously reported, the Secrets of a Jewish Mother author and the businessman, 71, are continuing to stay strong and support one another as Bobby battles cancer. He was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009, but in November 2016, it was revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain.

“Bobby is really strong. He’s really fighting,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017. “Jill has been by his side, trying to do little things to make him happy and make his day.”

The insider added to Us that Bobby is encouraging his family to go about their daily routines and live happy and fulfilling lives, notwithstanding the circumstances. “Bobby’s not giving up but there’s not much more fight left,” the insider added.

