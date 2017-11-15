Staying strong. Jill Zarin is continuing to support her husband, Bobby Zarin, as he battles cancer. A friend close to the Real Housewives of New York stars exclusively gave Us Weekly an update on Bobby’s health and revealed that the couple is keeping their heads held high during this difficult time.

“Jill redid their apartment so he could be comfortable,” a pal tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She focused on it for the last year — spent the whole year renovating, got him an electric bed that goes up and down — to make sure that when this time came he’d be very comfortable.”

Stars Who Have Bared Their Souls About Their Struggles

The friend said that Bobby, 71, is putting up the fight of his life: “Bobby is really strong. He’s really fighting. But this was inevitable and Jill knew this would eventually happen.”

As previously reported, the businessman was hospitalized in July and had chemotherapy that the family believe had “bought him a lot of time.” Although Bobby was released in August, he is now back in the hospital fighting. “[Jill] wants to take him home to the apartment he wanted to live in,” the friend said. “Jill has been by his side, trying to do little things to make him happy and make his day.”

The pal also noted that Bobby wants his family to go about their normal routines and be happy, and he’s encouraging Jill to spend time with her friends.

Stars Who Beat Cancer

The couple have received an outpouring of support from their family, friends and RHONY costars including Kelly Bensimon, LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. According to the source, Dorinda Medley has called and checked in on Jill many times.

“Jill just wants to bring him home,” the friend added. “Jill has private nurses around the clock, and aides, plus a great doctor who comes over. Bobby’s not giving up but there’s not much more fight left.”

As previously reported, Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. In November 2016, it was revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain.

Before They Were Real Housewives!

“We remain strong during this difficult time with the love and support of our family, friends, and fans who remind us that we are not alone in our fight against cancer,” Jill told Us in a statement at the time. ”Cancer is a disease that affects people all around the world and we must unite through this common bond, and work together to find a cure once and for all.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!