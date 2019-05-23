The cabaret is back on! Shortly after Luann de Lesseps was reportedly ordered back to jail for violating her probation on Thursday, May 23, the Real Housewives of New York City star struck a plea deal.

After accepting her new plea deal, the 54-year-old was released from custody of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“These reports are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” de Lesseps said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

According to the court documents obtained by Radar Online, however, de Lesseps has new probation rules to follow, including “weekly telephone counseling sessions” and “monthly in-person sessions” with her treating psychiatrist.

De Lesseps has also been ordered to maintain a “breathalyzer monitoring device” as directed by her probation officer and will take Antabuse, an alcoholism medication, as prescribed by her doctor.

The “Girl Code” singer’s Thursday hearing stemmed from her December 2017 Palm Beach arrest. De Lesseps, who was charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, accepted her first plea deal in August 2018. After two stints in rehab, the reality personality failed an alcohol test in April, sending her back to Florida court.

According to the paperwork previously obtained by Us, de Lesseps admitted to having “2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago” last month.

At the time, de Lesseps declined “the opportunity to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment” due to her Countess and Friends cabaret touring schedule.

If de Lesseps violates her probation again, she will have to return to Palm Beach County court. Back in March, the Bravo star told Us that she takes her sobriety journey “day by day.”

“I do the best that I can do,” she said. “I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

