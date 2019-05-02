A new relapse. Luann de Lesseps admitted to drinking after her second stint in rehab in new court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Per her New York Probation Officer, [she had] an alcohol test conducted on 04/21/2019,” the documents state. “[Luann] admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

According to the paperwork, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, was “offered the opportunity to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment” after her relapse, but declined due to her Countess and Friends cabaret touring schedule. De Lesseps also opted not to wear an alcohol ankle monitoring device, calling the suggestion “too intrusive.”

“De Lesseps stated her touring schedule will impact treatment participation,” the docs read. The paperwork also noted that the Bravo star “believes that increased participation in AA meetings would suffice” but “this does not address relapse.”

The court did not make a decision on how to proceed with De Lesseps’ case: “The sending state is requesting on how how to proceed in this matter.”

De Lesseps sought treatment for substance abuse issues for the first time in January 2018 following her Christmas Eve 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, in which she was charged with battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication. (Luann accepted a plea deal in August 2018.)

Following a relapse in the summer of 2018, she checked back into treatment in July. The Bravo star spoke candidly about her battle with alcoholism exclusively to Us in March.

“I take it day by day. Every day is a struggle and I’m no different than anyone else,” De Lesseps said. “I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

Despite relapsing after a show last month, De Lesseps told Us that her cabaret career does not negatively affect her sobriety.

“It’s not that I can’t be around people that party. Not at all. I mean, I’m around the cabaret industry,” she explained. “I filmed an entire season without drinking. If you can get through Housewives without drinking, you can get through anything.”

