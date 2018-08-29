Luann de Lesseps’ plea deal stemming from her December 2017 arrest has been approved by a judge.

The Real Housewives of New York City star will avoid jail time since her plea deal was made official on Wednesday, August 29. Radar Online was first to break the news.

Us Weekly reported in July that de Lesseps took the deal days before she checked into rehab for the second time this year. She pleaded guilty to battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication at the time.

The Bravo personality must complete 50 hours of community service, go to two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and attend a victim impact class with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in accordance with her plea deal. She is also restricted from using alcohol or drugs and will be subjected to random testing throughout her one-year probation.

De Lesseps was facing a felony charge for resisting an officer with violence, but that count was reduced to battery. The 53-year-old was required to pen an apology to the police officer as well, which she already completed.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, in December after she trespassed in a hotel room and locked herself in a bathroom. In video footage obtained by Us in April, de Lesseps threatened a police officer the night she was taken into custody. “Don’t touch me. I’m going to kill you,” she yelled. “I’ll kill you! I will kill you!”

De Lesseps assured Us she was moving on from the incident in April. “You know, I had such a rough time, and I feel like I’ve gotten past it,” she said at the time. “I’m not totally through it completely, but I’m optimistic it’s going to turn out well and everything is going in that direction for me, so I feel very positive.”

However, she checked back into rehab in July before leaving again weeks later to return to her cabaret tour.

Us had reached out to de Lesseps’ lawyer for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!