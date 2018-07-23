Luann de Lesseps entered into a plea deal regarding her December 2017 arrest that saw her agree to random drug and alcohol testing. The reality star signed the agreement days before checking into rehab for the second time this year.

According to a court website, the 53-year-old Real Housewives alum pleaded guilty to three charges including battery, trespass and disorderly Intoxication.

De Lesseps was sentenced to one year’s probation and must pay all fines as well as perform 50 hours of community service at a minimum of 10 hours per month.

Beyond that, the reality star — who checked into treatment earlier this month after six months of sobriety — must attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and one victim impact class held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She must have no possession or consumption of alcohol, or illegal drugs and is subject to random testing.

De Lesseps has already completed one of the deal’s requirements of issuing a letter of apology to the deputy whom she allegedly kicked during her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2017.

As previously reported, the Bravo personality was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve after she was found trespassing at The Colony Hotel and locking herself in a bathroom when approached by police officers. She was released on bond that same day and entered an alcohol treatment center days later.

Despite the arrest and entering rehab, de Lesseps recently posted a quote to her Instagram Story about not feeling guilty about past mistakes.

It read: “Never regret a day in your life: good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons, and best days give memories.”

