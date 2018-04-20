Moving on. Luann de Lesseps feels like she’s “gotten past” the dark period she went through when she was arrested four months ago.

“You know, I had such a rough time, and I feel like I’ve gotten past it,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the ASPCA Diamond in the Ruff Bergh Ball in New York on Thursday, April 19. “I’m not totally through it completely, but I’m optimistic it’s going to turn out well and everything is going in that direction for me, so I feel very positive.”

As previously reported, de Lesseps was arrested and charged with resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2017. The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer later apologized and checked herself into rehab. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center,” she told Us at the time. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.” The Bravo star blamed her behavior on her split from husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. in July 2017.

De Lesseps explained how performing in her cabaret show, #CountessAndFriends, has helped her cope with the aftermath of her ordeal. “I think when you fall that hard, that it’s important how you stand up and keep it moving and keep it positive. And for me it’s been sinking my teeth into my cabaret show and being creative in that way, and it’s been a lifesaving thing for me really,” she told Us Thursday. “It’s everything I love. I love singing and I love telling jokes and I love hosting, so cabaret is like the perfect avenue for me. So I’ve really found my calling, and it’s amazing because I didn’t even know it. It happened organically.”

She added: “I’m enjoying this moment of getting back to myself and doing everything that I love, which is working and doing my cabaret show and just being true to myself.”

The reality star also weighed in on the feud between costars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. “As you know, I’m always the Countess who is Switzerland, as Ramona [Singer] says,” de Lesseps told Us. “I don’t take sides. I feel like people have to work things out by themselves, and I’m not going to get between that. God knows I’ve had enough issues of my own to deal with.” Tension began brewing between Frankel and Radziwill during filming for season 10 of RHONY, with a source telling Us in March that the Skinnygirl founder is jealous of the former journalist’s friendship with castmate Tinsley Mortimer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!