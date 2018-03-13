In the politics of friendship, Carole Radziwill is choosing a new side. Multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the author, 54, has ended her much-discussed friendship with Real Housewives of New York City costar Bethenny Frankel.

One source says the pair grew apart last summer as Carole trained for the New York City Marathon and Bethenny, 47, focused on her B Strong charity, then “things turned acrimonious while filming.” The main sticking point, says another insider, was that Carole began sticking up for castmate Tinsley Mortimer.

“Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” says the source. “Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s bestie.”

Fans got their first look at Bethenny and Carole’s fallout during the RHONY season 10 trailer, which debuted on March 1.

“I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be,” the Skinnygirl creator revealed in the teaser after the two women accused each other of being “defensive” in another clip.

Carole also told Bethenny she was being “aggressive”with her in the trailer. Bethenny disagreed and later slammed Carole for calling her “Honey.”

The former journalist joined RHONY in 2012 for season 5. Bethenny, meanwhile, was an original cast member and left the series after season 3. She later returned for season 7 and became quick friends with Carole.

Reps for Bethenny, Carole and Bravo declined to comment.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

