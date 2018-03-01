The New York City housewives are back for season 10 — and the drama is more intense than ever! The trailer for the Bravo hit dropped on Thursday, March 1, and gave fans a glimpse at Luann de Lesseps‘ Christmas Eve Palm Beach arrest.

“They charged me with resisting arrest,” Luann says in the trailer.

“She assaulted a police officer,” Tinsley Mortimer tells Sonja Morgan, who calls the ordeal “embarrassing.”

As previously reported, the former Countess was charged with one felony — resisting an officer with violence — and two misdemeanors for her December 24 arrest. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly on February 14 that the Class with the Countess author rejected a plea deal during her recent court appearance.

Luann apologized for her behavior on December 25, blaming her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

In the trailer for season 10, fans can see Luann grabbing a drink as she learns about her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

“Even prison bitches have their one person they’re loyal to,” Sonja tells Bethenny Frankel in the clip.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Bethenny, whose relief work in Puerto Rico was also teased, appears to have a fallout with BFF Carole Radziwill.

“Stop being defensive,” Bethenny tells Carole in the clip.

“You’re being defensive!” Carole quips back.

In a confessional, the Skinnygirl creator admits, “I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be.” In another scene Carole says to Bethenny, “Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me.” Bethenny disagrees and slams Carole for referring to her as “Honey.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

