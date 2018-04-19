The alleged feud between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill is becoming more and more apparent. The Real Housewives of New York City costars shaded each other on Twitter during the most recent episode of the Bravo series.

“I brought a huge bucket of roses for Bethenny’s…I’m not sure she liked them,” Carole began in a series of live-tweets during the Wednesday, April 18, episode of RHONY.

During the episode, the Naturally Thin author, 47, and the former journalist, 54, got into a disagreement when Bethenny accused Carole of not answering her texts congratulating her for running the New York City Marathon.

“Its a good idea not to ask your friend r u done? when running a marathon. No one wants to read that after running for 6 hours…..just Congrats hope you are good…something just…..nice,” Carole tweeted.

The Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating author also replied to fan’s tweet about the women accusing her of ignoring their messages. (Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps also implied they felt ignored by Carole). “They don’t mean it, they can be very self absorbed…but thanks!” she wrote.

Another point of contention between the two women during the episode was where Carole was going to stay during the cast’s trip to the Hamptons. While she usually stays with Bethenny when the women travel, Carole and castmate Tinsley Mortimer got a hotel room. The Skinnygirl creator claimed in the episode that she invited Carole to stay with her, even though her daughter was in town, but Carole tweeted that Bethenny “made it clear she didn’t really want me to stay.”

“I was told I had to stay at the hotel,” Carole wrote.

Bethenny, for her part, did not tweet much about the episode. She did, however, favorite tweets from fans about her former BFF.

“Carole’s acting much like the princess she claims not to act like.She seems to think running a marathon deserves a damn parade yet B was actually saving lives!” one of the tweets read. “Carole does nothing but pick at B on social media it’s getting old and she’s boring.”

Another tweet Bethenny “liked” read “@CaroleRadziwill is being a real bitch to you. Wtf. Bethenny your just fantastic! My fav housewife.”

Bethenny recently broke her silence on the rumored feud during an interview with Australia’s TheFix, claiming that there was “no fallout” between the two: “I really love Carole … Creating friendships under these circumstances, on a reality show, with so many people around … If you have any sort of slight shift, everybody’s,‘Well what happened? And that happened.’”

Carole, however, had a different take on the drama. She told Us last month that Bethenny “did things that were not qualities consistent with that of a close friend.”

“I was not shy in telling her that. There’s some bumps in the road,” the What Remains author explained at the time. “I think the audience has seen us very close in the past seasons. I saw her differently than I’ve seen her in the past. I’ve though about that friendship and I’ve kinda adjusted my expectations of our friendship.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

