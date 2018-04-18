Is there really bad blood between the Skinnygirl and the princess? Bethenny Frankel finally addressed her rumored feud with her bestie and Real Housewives of New York City costar, Carole Radziwill.

“There’s no fallout between Carole and myself. I really love Carole,” Bethenny recently told Australia’s TheFix. “Most of my friends, my best friends, I’d have for 30 years, my best friends. So I have my really tight-knit group, and meeting any new people is always, I don’t want to say risky, but it’s not the same deep and dimension as friends that you’d had your whole life.” (Bethenny and Carole met during season 7 of RHONY, which aired in 2015.)

“And creating friendships under these circumstances, on a reality show, with so many people around … If you have any sort of slight shift, everybody’s,‘Well what happened? And that happened,’” the reality TV personality, 47, continued. “And so everyone’s involved. There are too many cooks boiling the broth. But I love Carole and I love being on the show with her and it’s been a great experience.”

Carole had a different take on the tension, which was teased in the season 10 trailer, when she spoke to Us Weekly last month.

“Some of the things I suppose happened, I think that Bethenny did things that I thought, to be honest, over the course of the season Bethenny did things that were not qualities consistent with that of a close friend,” the former journalist, 54, explained. “I was not shy in telling her that. There’s some bumps in the road. I think the audience has seen us very close in the past seasons. I saw her differently than I’ve seen her in the past. I’ve though about that friendship and I’ve kinda adjusted my expectations of our friendship.”

Us Weekly first reported the drama between Carole and Bethenny last month. A source told Us that things between the two women “turned acrimonious while filming” season 10 of RHONY. The insider added that Bethenny was not happy when Carole started sticking up for castmate Tinsley Mortimer.

“Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” the source told Us at the time. “Tinsley has replaced her as New York City Marathon Carole’s bestie.”

RHONY fans may have noticed the rift between Bethenny and Carole during the April 11 episode of the Bravo series. In addition to Carole not knowing if she was going to stay with her bestie during the group’s upcoming trip to the Hamptons (the two women typically travel together), the Skinnygirl founder was noticeably absent from the author’s cheering section at the New York City marathon. (Tinsley, meanwhile, was in attendance.)

Bethenny addressed her absence from the race on Twitter the same day the episode aired.

“This week @CaroleRadziwill runs the marathon. This was my actual birthday weekend & I spent it in Puerto Rico on a mission. It would have been amazing to see. I have seen the marathon but never been,” wrote the Naturally Thin author, whose charity B Strong has raised thousands of dollars for Puerto Rico disaster relief.

Carole responded: “Thanks….you can still make a matching donation to the charity I raised money for during the marathon. @AnimalLeague.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

