Luann de Lesseps was the butt of her own jokes during the debut of her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City on Tuesday, February 27.

“Luann started the show with a cover of The Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’” a source tells Us Weekly, noting that the 52-year-old’s Real Housewives of New York City costars Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon were among the audience members.

De Lesseps then poked fun at her December 24 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on charges including disorderly intoxication, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

“Luann told the audience some advice: ‘Memorize three phone numbers just in case you ever go to jail,’” the source tells Us. “She also sang Amy Winehouse’s ‘Rehab.’” (De Lesseps voluntarily checked into an alcohol treatment center after her arrest.)

“Not drinking is exhausting,” the former countess told the crowd. “I’m dead by 10 o’clock. I’m wiped out.”

Later in the show, de Lesseps was joined by Morgan, 54. “Sonja got on stage and danced around like the drunk aunt at a wedding,” a second source says. “You couldn’t help but laugh and cheer.”

I ♥️ New York A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Feb 26, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

The Bravo personalities sang de Lesseps’ song “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” which “was definitely one of the highlights” of the night, the first source tells Us. “Luann strutted around the stage with confidence and sang while Sonja danced seductively, dropping her butt down to the ground and singing a few words here and there. A lot of people in the audience were dancing along to that part.”

In all, the cabaret show “was equal parts hot mess and amazing,” the first source adds, noting that de Lesseps had plenty of costume changes.

As previously reported, the reality star said in a recent interview with The New York Times that she couldn’t avoid including her personal issues in the performance. “I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously,” she explained. “Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!