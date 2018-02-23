A candid conversation with the Countess. Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps opened up about everything from her music career to her Christmas Eve arrest for intoxication in a New York Times profile published on Friday, February 23.

“I remain Luann de Lesseps — and for most people, The Countess,” the reality TV star told the publication about giving up her “Countess” title when she married Tom D’Agostino Jr. on New Year’s Eve in December 2016. While de Lesseps attempted to convince her RHONY costars that their relationship was the real deal after D’Agostino Jr. was caught cheating on her, the pair ended up calling it quits after only seven months of marriage. She later blamed her aforementioned arrest on the end of the their relationship.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

As previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, was charged with one felony — resisting an officer with violence — and two misdemeanors for the incident. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office confirmed to Us on February 14 that the Class with the Countess author rejected a plea deal during her recent court appearance.

“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” de Lesseps told the publication.

Check out five revelations from her interview about her “rocky” past two years and her future plans:

She’s Attending AA Meetings

De Lesseps told the publication that she is taking multiple measures to focus on her health, including attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, quitting smoking and practicing yoga.

Her Arrest Affected Her Cabaret Show

The reality TV personality is debuting a new cabaret show titled #CountessAndFriends at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC on February 27, and she had to change her plans after her arrest. “I had a list of songs I wanted to sing tonight, but as it turns out I am reconsidering some of them — like ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘I Fought the Law and the Law Won,’” she explained to the NYT as she prepared for her show.

De Lesseps also said her lighthearted show will address her arrest: “I can’t avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach. I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously.”

Her New Music Inspiration

The Bravo star, who has released multiple singles in the past, revealed that she is working on a new single titled, “Make It Part of the Dance,” early inspired by her now infamous drunk fall in Mexico. “The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously,” she said. “I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.'”

She’s Collaborating With Sonja Morgan

De Lesseps told The New York Times that she is also working on a “beat-box track” for a with RHONY cast member Sonja Morgan. The pair are doing a “Hamilton”-inspired remix of her song “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

She Uses Her Own Merchandise

The NYT noted that de Lesseps was “sipping espresso out of a mug emblazoned with the phrase ‘eggs à la Française,’” which is the term she used to describe the eggs she made during a season 7 cast trip to Turks and Caicos. She is currently selling the mugs on Vipswag.shop.

