Something to sing about! Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps says she is “doing great” after spending two weeks in rehab and will be leaving the facility soon.

The 53-year-old reality star announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 28. “Thank you so much for all of your support,” she captioned a video clip of herself performing on stage. “I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac”

She added that she’s “looking forward to being back on stage!!!,” before including a link for followers to buy tickets to her show.

Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly on July 16 that de Lesseps had checked back into rehab and would be unavailable to film The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network told Us at the time. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

It was later revealed that the RHONY star had entered into a plea deal for her December 2017 arrest for battery on a police officer, intoxication and resisting arrest before entering treatment for the second time this year. The deal mandated that de Lesseps adhere to random drug and alcohol testing.

De Lesseps pleaded guilty to three charges including battery, disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to a court website. She was sentenced to one year’s probation and 50 hours of community service at a minimum of 10 hours per month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!