Over it? Luann de Lesseps discussed her children suing her and where their relationship stands now.

“Everything is great with the kids,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, said during her Wednesday, September 5, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “You know, it was a big hiccup about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons, so I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I’m getting a house upstate in any case. So it all worked out.”

She added: “We had Labor Day together. It was fantastic. So everything’s great.”

De Lesseps was sued by her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their two children, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, in July because of an alleged breach in the pair’s divorce settlement. They claimed that the reality star did not create a trust that would entitle the kids to a $3.1 million Sag Harbor, New York, estate when she purchased it in 2013.

The trio also alleged that the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer threatened to sell the house and buy another one in upstate New York while withholding the kids’ share of the money. They asked for an injunction on the sale of the home.

Days later, the Bravo personality checked into rehab. She announced two weeks later that she would be leaving the facility soon after to return to her cabaret tour.

Last month, the Countess and Friends star avoided jail time for her December 2017 arrest when her plea deal was approved by a judge. She is required to, among other stipulations, complete 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and will be subjected to random drug and alcohol testing during her one-year probation.

