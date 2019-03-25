Luann de Lesseps has a proof-positive way to ensure she doesn’t randomly bump into her ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.! The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed her trick during a Q&A at her recent Countess and Friends cabaret show.

“To be perfectly honest, I have not seen Tom in, like, 18 months or something — a long time,” the reality star, 53, told the audience at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, March 23. “You know what I do? I try to avoid the Upper East Side at all costs.”

De Lesseps also shared some sound advice for women going through a divorce, taking a page from her August 2017 split from D’Agostino Jr. after seven months of marriage, as well as her 2009 breakup from her first ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

“Oh, my God, this requires a meal! You know, my advice for that, because I’ve done it twice, girlfriend — I have a little experience — is, you know, take the high road,” the cabaret performer explained. “Don’t get down and dirty. And believe me, you’ll get out quicker and things will be easier … Don’t be mean and nasty … always take the high road if you can. Good luck, my love.”

Though her first two marriages didn’t work out, de Lesseps isn’t shutting the door on love. “Would I get married again? Why the hell not?” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Why not? If I fell in love again, why not? I mean, I’m not gonna jump as quickly as I did the last time. I think I’ll take more time this time.”

De Lesseps added at the time: “I believe in love, I believe in taking chances. If I didn’t, I would not be here. Can you imagine? I created this [cabaret] show from rehab.”

The Connecticut native entered treatment twice in the past for alcohol abuse following her December 2017 arrest for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Though she pokes fun at herself during her shows, de Lesseps takes her sobriety seriously.

“I’m on stage, I’m doing my thing, I’m working, and they’re partying. It’s fine. It’s a show, and so I’m putting on a show, I’m working, and they’re partying and having fun,” she told Us about looking out into an audience of people drinking. “And I get so much joy watching them have fun partying. I’m living vicariously through them, really.”

