Luann de Lesseps Is Open to Getting Married Again: ‘Why the Hell Not?’

Fans may see Luann de Lesseps walk down the aisle again in the future!

“Would I get married again? Why the hell not?” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively at her Countess and Friends cabaret show on Thursday, January 24. “Why not? If I fell in love again, why not? I mean, I’m not gonna jump as quickly as I did the last time. I think I’ll take more time this time.”

The Bravo star was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she shares daughter Victoria and son Noel, from 1993 to 2009. Luann and her second ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., called it quits in August 2017 after seven months of marriage. Four months after the latter split, the reality TV personality was taken into police custody for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve. (A judge approved her plea deal in August 2018, ensuring that she would avoid jail time.)

“I believe in love, I believe in taking chances. If I didn’t, I would not be here,” Luann added on Thursday. “Can you imagine? I created this [cabaret] show from rehab.”

Luann, who checked into treatment twice after her arrest, pokes fun at her jail stint in her cabaret show. The reality star does, however, take her sobriety very seriously.

“I’m on stage, I’m doing my thing, I’m working, and they’re partying. It’s fine. It’s a show, and so I’m putting on a show, I’m working, and they’re partying and having fun,” she told Us about fans drinking at her show. “And I get so much joy watching them have fun partying. I’m living vicariously through them, really.”

While Luann is open to the idea of tying the knot again, she told Us that she is single at the moment. “I would like to date but I haven’t had time, really. I’ve been doing the show, I’m doing my cabaret show, I’m traveling now with the show going on a tour,” she explained. “Which is very exciting, we’re going across the country. And so, now I’m ready to start dating and having a good time.”

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer also reflected on how much she’s changed over the last 10 years, noting that her ups and downs have helped shape who she is today.

“Jeez, 10 years ago, let’s see, I was 42, 43. You grow. I’ve been married and divorced a second time. My kids are grown, and I feel like that’s quite an accomplishment,” she explained. “You like to [see] your kids are well, and are doing good, and are healthy, and happy, and they are successful in their own right. So that’s quite an accomplishment for me, my family’s very important to me.”

“And you know, look, I live life wholeheartedly, and I’m not afraid to take chances. And so I took a chance the second time because I believe in love, I’m a hopeless romantic,” she continued. “And I feel like all those experiences help shape who you are. The good, the bad and the ugly, and all of it kind of help you, I’ve been through a lot, and now I feel like I’ve finally made it to a place where I feel really comfortable in my skin. It’s like I’ve found my home.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

