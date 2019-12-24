Denise Richards Will Hold Lisa Rinna ‘Accountable’ at ‘RHOBH’ Reunion





Teddi Mellencamp may be the accountability coach in Beverly Hills, but according to a source, Denise Richards is going to try to getto take responsibility for her actions during the season 10 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The drama between the two actresses became public knowledge after Lisa, 56, called out Denise, 48, for missing the finale party at Dorit Kemsley’s house earlier this month.

“Rinna knew before the party that Denise wasn’t going to be there but that didn’t stop her from taking a dig at Denise on social media,” the source tells Us Weekly, referring to the Melrose Place alum commenting, “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?” on Denise’s December 17 Instagram post.

According to a second close to the show, production, for their part, “wasn’t aware until the last minute that Denise wasn’t coming.”

The first source, however, says Lisa’s social media activity “was just another example of Rinna trying to create more drama.” The first source also notes that Erika Jayne also didn’t attend the get-together at Dorit’s house because she was in New York City rehearsing for Chicago The Musical.

“Denise is ready to hold Rinna accountable at the reunion, which will tape as the season progresses,” the first source adds.

The second source notes that two women “had a misunderstanding.”

“Lisa was not aware Denise wasn’t going to the party,” the second source says. “Prior to the party, Denise asked Lisa what she was wearing. The next season of RHOBH is going to be a good one! Denise and Lisa had a misunderstanding, but all is well.”

While Denise has yet to publicly comment on the drama, a third insider told Us that the Bold and the Beautiful star “has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media. … Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on.”

Lisa, for her part, fired back with an NSFW Instagram post.

“I’m about to be exposed…” the former Veronica Mars star captioned a picture of herself sprawled out on a bed completely naked, with only black censor bars covering her on December 20.

She later took to her Instagram Story and added, “Oh guys. What’s going to happen when I get exposed? I better get ready for that! How does one prepare for one’s exposure???? … Wait. What does one wear to be exposed? Cocktail? Black tie? Casual/Sporty?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back on Bravo in 2020.