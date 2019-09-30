Are new diamonds still a girl’s best friend in Beverly Hills? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 cast dished exclusively to Us Weekly about their new costars, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“I think [Sutton’s] got a lot of personality, so she’ll fit right in,” Erika Jayne told Us Weekly at the Sutton store opening in West Hollywood on Thursday, September 26.

The Pretty Mess author then confirmed that adding Sutton and Garcelle to the group has been an organic transition following Lisa Vanderpump’s departure at the end of season 9.

Dorit Kemsley also appeared to be a fan of both of the new ladies.

“We’re all here to support [Sutton]. She’s great. She’s a great addition to the group. She’s fun, she’s full of life, and she’s got some exciting things on the horizon, so we’re all excited to see it,” the swimwear designer told Us. “I love Garcelle. She’s so wonderful. Great spirit, she’s super sweet, she’s fun, she’s funny.”

Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, told Us it’s “so great to add more girls to the mix.”

“Everybody’s got great, big, fun personalities. You know?” she said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of fun and a lot of juicy stuff that happens as well!”

Bravo announced last month that Garcelle and Sutton joined the cast of RHOBH for season 10. In addition to Erika, Dorit and Teddi, the show also stars Kyle Richards, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna. According to the accountability coach, the women have moved on from their drama with Vanderpump.

“After the reunion, we all just kind of kept in touch and we have some real friendships here,” Teddi, who is pregnant with her third child, told Us.

Sutton, for her part, told Us that she doesn’t feel pressure to fill Vanderpump’s shoes on the series.

“Why would I? You know, I think it’s an honor to be on the show and I’m excited and just to step in and be myself,” she told Us at her store opening. “I’m not anybody’s replacement, I’m not trying to be someone that I’m not. I’m just gonna be myself and live my life and I want other people to see what I’m doing, cause it’s really fun and I’m so blessed. I have a great life and I just want to spread the love and spread the fun.”

Garcelle agreed. “I feel like this is a new slate, you know? It’s a clean canvas and I’m coming in with my own thing,” the actress explained to Us. “I don’t feel like I’m replacing her. I don’t think anybody can replace her. I just feel like I’m gonna me, you know? And I’m doing so many other things. have a Netflix show coming out, Thanksgiving, called Merry, Happy, Whatever with Dennis Quaid. I’m doing Tell Me a Story with Kevin Williamson.”

