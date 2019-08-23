



Lisa Rinna’s friend Sutton Stracke is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

While it’s too early to tell if Sutton will be featured as a “friend” or a full-time Housewife, the source tells Us that filming is already underway.

A second source confirms to Us that Lisa, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards , Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all returning. It’s unclear, however, whether Camille Grammer, who appeared as a “friend” for season 8 and 9, will make any appearances. Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, quit the series after nine seasons in June.

According to the first source, Sutton is meshing well with the other woman — for now. The insider also notes she is getting along well with Kyle.

Sutton has shared photos with Rinna via social media in the past. In February, the two women attended Elton John’s 27th annual Academy Awards viewing party together.

“Finally! I got a pic to share!!! #girlmoment #EJAF #oscars2019,” Sutton captioned a photo with the Melrose Place alum at the time, tagging her dress designer. “My beloved #AlexisMabille #couture and #brianatwood sandals So fun! Great cause! 💗😽😽😽.”

Earlier this month, actress Tori Spelling, who is friends with Denise and Rinna, revealed she was interested in joining the cast of the Bravo hit.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” the BH90210 star said on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on August 5. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

Spelling confronted Andy Cohen about the situation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that day, admitting she was “a little bit offended.”

“Because I’m, like, the biggest fan,” she said before pointing out that costar Jennie Garth was once offered a spot. “I feel like I grew up in Beverly Hills and this one’s been asked.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

