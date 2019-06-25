If Lisa Vanderpump is not going to show up, she’s going to get talked about. That appears to be the case on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Dorit Kemsley opens up about Vanderpump constantly skipping out on filming the show.

“There’s been a certain thing this year with a friend of ours that we haven’t been able to move through,” she says to Camille Grammer, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards. When Kyle, 50, asks the group if anyone has seen Vanderpump, Kemsley continues: ”No, she’s chosen not to see any of us. … She’s had endless invites and has not turned up.”

Kemsley, 42, then brings up the fact that the Vanderpump Rules star also skipped Grammer’s wedding shower and reception. “She should have come,” Grammer notes, but Rinna doesn’t think that’s enough. “You let her off the hook,” she tells Grammer. “You shouldn’t have let her off the hook so easily.

Grammer clearly feels upset by Rinna’s statements, responding, “I guess I was weak then.”

While Denise, 48, isn’t saying much in the group, she revealed in her confessional that she was not happy with Rinna’s comments, especially since Grammer just lost her house in the Malibu fires. “This isn’t fair to her. She just lost her f—king house. Why are we talking about this right now? Seriously, just let it go,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

