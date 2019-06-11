In the wake of PuppyGate and Lisa Vanderpump’s subsequent exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans are getting insight into the reality star’s mind from one of the women who knows her best: former costar and onetime friend Kyle Richards.

“If Lisa does something wrong, it is very hard for her to own her behavior because she is a perfectionist and wants to be perceived as being perfect all the time,” Richards, 50, explains in the June issue of Social Life magazine.

Vanderpump, 58, confirmed her exit from RHOBH to Us Weekly last week after missing much of the current ninth season. When she did appear on screen, she clashed with the other cast members of the Bravo reality show about PuppyGate, the controversy around her allegedly telling the press that Dorit Kemsley’s dog wound up at a kill shelter.

Richards and Vanderpump had a vicious argument over the drama — with Ken Todd, the restaurateur’s husband, asking Richards to leave — and Vanderpump later blogged about their falling out. “She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” she wrote of the former child star in April.

The following month, the two ran into each other at Neiman Marcus, with Vanderpump telling Us Weekly that the encounter was “OK.”

Richards elaborated about the run-in a few days later. “I saw her at the Chanel counter,” she told Us. “I haven’t seen her for eight months. … I said, ‘Hi, Lisa.’ She turned around and she looked like she saw a ghost. She took a double take, and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Wow.’”

“We spoke for quite a bit,” the Halloween actress added. “Like she said, it was OK.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

