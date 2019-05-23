Bumper to bumper. Lisa Vanderpump’s car was rear-ended on Tuesday, May 21, hours before her controversial anti-trans remark about her costar, Erika Jayne, aired on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In pictures obtained by Us Weekly, Vanderpump, 58, spoke to the driver of the vehicle behind hers after her car was apparently involved in a fender bender.

News of the accident comes less than 24 hours after the reality star was slammed by her castmates and social media users for insinuating on the Tuesday episode of RHOBH that Jayne, 47, is transgender and tucked her biologically male body parts.

“Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about,” she said before laughing.

The comment came about when she was seated beside Vanderpump Dogs executive director John Sessa for a polygraph examination. The former editor in chief told Us on Saturday, May 18, that she decided to take a lie detector test to prove her innocence in “Puppy Gate,” a situation that involved many of the RHOBH stars during the Bravo series’ ninth season.

“I think, why I ended up doing the lie detector test, because I was like, I was so sick of them saying, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this.’ Or ‘I don’t believe that.’ Or ‘You did this,’” she revealed to Us. “And finally, when you say, ‘I swear on my children’s life’ and that’s not good enough, that’s when I say, ‘Oh, you know what?’ John Sessa had a great idea, ‘Go, do a lie detector test.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ If I had any guilt, I wouldn’t have done it. Come on.”

After Vanderpump’s offensive comment aired, her costar Lisa Rinna quickly backed the “Roller Coaster” singer. “Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ,” the 55-year-old tweeted.

Candis Cayne, a trans activist who formerly starred on Caitlyn Jenner’s I Am Cait, also defended Jayne via Twitter. “Oh come on @LisaVanderpump joking about @erikajayne ‘tucking,’” Cayne, 47, tweeted. “Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass to make transphobic remarks. Do better.”

While Jayne didn’t issue a statement of her own, she re-shared Cayne’s tweet. Vanderpump, however, apologized for her comments in a statement issued to Us on Wednesday.

“It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” she said in a statement to Us. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues.”

Scroll down to see pictures from Vanderpump’s Tuesday scuffle.