Lisa Vanderpump isn’t backing down. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly that she hasn’t spoken to Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, in the wake of PuppyGate and explained why she decided to take a lie detector test.

“I couldn’t have handled anything any differently,” the restaurateur, 58, told Us of this season’s drama while attending Vanderpump Dog’s World Dog Day in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 18.

“I handled it with the truth and that’s, I think, why I ended up doing the lie detector test, because I was like, I was so sick of them saying, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this.’ Or ‘I don’t believe that.’ Or ‘You did this,’” she told Us. “And finally, when you say, ‘I swear on my children’s life’ and that’s not good enough, that’s when I say, ‘Oh, you know what?’ [Vanderpump Dogs executive director] John Sessa had a great idea, ‘Go, do a lie detector test.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ If I had any guilt, I wouldn’t have done it. Come on.”

Fans saw Vanderpump submit to the test at the end of the Tuesday, May 14, episode of RHOBH in an effort to prove her innocence amid rumors that she leaked the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. (The pup Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs ended up in a kill shelter, triggering this season’s PuppyGate scandal.)

But while Vanderpump thought it was a good way to clear the air, her former friend Kyle Richards tweeted, “Are you kidding me ? NOOOOOO Who goes to these lengths ? Who wrote the questions ? Who ordered the test ?”

Vanderpump was also quick to dismiss her recent run-in with Richards, who told Us that their brief encounter at Neiman Marcus in L.A. was “extremely awkward.”

“It was pretty kind of benign in one way, because we were standing in Chanel. I don’t think we’d start rolling around in the dirt in Chanel,” Vanderpump told Us on Saturday. “I was more focused on buying [my daughter] Pandora a birthday present than I was on dealing with her issues, so to speak.”

While the animal activist still wouldn’t confirm whether she’s going to attend the upcoming Real Housewives reunion taping, if she does, there’s one more reason why it’s going to be must-see TV — she has yet to speak to Dorit and her husband, PK.

“No, I haven’t spoken to them. I haven’t,” Vanderpump told Us, adding that she wanted to send a big shout-out to her fans for supporting her when it seemed all her castmates had turned against her.

“The one thing I want to do is really thank the fans, because they’ve been amazing. Amazing! You know, ‘We love you so,’” she said. “That’s been, that’s been … When you have all these people saying, ‘Oh, we see the truth and we support you.’ That means a lot, so thank you.”

