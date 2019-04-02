All about LVP! From The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump has had her fair share of jaw-dropping moments when it comes to balancing her friends and foes.

The restaurateur is not afraid to clap back and defend herself whenever she sees fit — something that her costars and employees know far too well.

Whether it be putting Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel in her place during season 8, or calling out Kyle Richards over her involvement in season 9’s Puppygate scandal, no one wants to be on the other side of Vanderpump’s disses!

Watch the clip above to look back at the British Bravo star’s most controversial moments.

