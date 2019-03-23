Dorit Kemsley Posts Proof She Didn't Mistreat Dog Lucy Amid PuppyGate

Stop the PuppyGate presses! Dorit Kemsley provided a string of evidence that she did not mistreat her dog, Lucy, despite allegations that surfaced on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The reality star, 42, shared a series of photos and videos of the pup with her family, including herself, husband PK and their two children, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Phoenix, 3. “Locked in a cage? Unloved? Mistreated?” she captioned a Friday, March 22, Instagram Story video of her son cuddling with the canine, adding several laugh-cry emojis.

Kemsley continued to post sarcastic messages on sweet clips of Lucy with the brood. “Lucy didn’t partake in any family fun,” she wrote of a clip in which the dog ran around as Phoenix danced. “She was locked away in a cage, in our ‘basement’ which we don’t have!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took a more serious note after poking fun at the rumors. “The REAL life of Lucy Apple Juice!” she captioned another post. “So sorry to those sad individuals trying to serve their own agenda.”

She concluded by sharing a photo of Lucy pooping. “This is how I feel about the LIES, LIES, LIES!!!” she wrote. “Eat that!”

Kemsley came under fire during season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard accused her of dumping Lucy — who was adopted from Lisa Vanderpump‘s dog rescue — at a kill shelter. (Kemsley said that she had given Lucy to a friend and it was that person who abandoned the pup.)

The swimsuit designer told Us Weekly exclusively in February that she felt betrayed by Vanderpump due to the situation. “Lisa and I have been friends for a while, and we go into the season that way,” she said. “And there’s a few things that I’m enlightened to and things have a way of twisting and turning.”

Teddi Mellencamp accused the Vanderpump Rules star, 58, of orchestrating the ordeal as a storyline. “I am involved in all the petty drama that ensues all at Lisa Vanderpump’s instruction, and then you’re now seeing a portion of the texts printed out,” the 37-year-old told Us, adding that she “made a mistake.”

Several cast members believe Vanderpump fueled the drama to garner a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff. Us reported earlier this month that such a series is “in the works.”

