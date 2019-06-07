With Lisa Vanderpump away, Camille Grammer came to play! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion put the former star on the spot, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“At one point, Camille ended up walking off the stage and had a full breakdown,” one insider revealed, noting that Camille and Denise Richards “got into it.”

According to a second source, Camille was in a “hot seat.”

“The women were taking her to task,” the second source dished.

Camille, who returned to RHOBH in a friend role during season 8, came under fire during season 9 when she was caught talking about her costars — specifically Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley — behind their backs. After filming the reunion, the 50-year-old former MTV dancer that revealed she regretted attending the Wednesday, June 5, taping via Twitter.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone,” Camille, who previously claimed she was going to skip the taping, tweeted on Thursday, June 6. “Hindsight is 20/20.”

While replying to fans, Camille added that her casmtates were acting hypocritical.

“They have been talking behind my back the whole time,” she tweeted. “The Hypocrisy of it all.”

While Camille’s costars, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, initially planned to confront her during the cast trip to France, she couldn’t attend due to the California Wildfires.

Vanderpump, meanwhile, didn’t go on the cast trip to attend the reunion taping. After officially quitting the series after nine seasons, the SUR owner told Us exclusively that she’s had “enough” of her former castmates.

“I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” she told Us on Thursday. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

Scroll through to see photos from the taping — including the seating chart: