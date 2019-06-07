There’s no love lost between Lisa Vanderpump and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, it seems.

“I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” Vanderpump, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood event on Thursday, June 6. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

The reality star officially confirmed her RHOBH exit to Us on Thursday, saying she’s leaving the show after nine seasons. “I think everybody knew,” she said of her decision. “It’s almost impossible for me to go back. How could I? It was too difficult.”

Vanderpump also told Us she has been mostly incommunicado with the RHOBH cast, which currently includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.

“I think I heard from Kyle once, but for the most part, anybody that had reached out, it was for filming,” she revealed. “It wasn’t to talk to me privately.”

In October 2018, Us broke the news that Vanderpump wasn’t speaking with most of her costars, and speculation that she might be leaving the show had mounted by November. The show’s current ninth season has been a dramatic one for the TomTom owner, who was accused of leaking a story about Kemsley’s dog to the press and then denying that she had done so.

Amid the drama, Vanderpump skipped the filming of the season 9 reunion on Wednesday, June 5. Despite her RHOBH exit, however, she is expected to return to spinoff show Vanderpump Rules when it returns for its eighth season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

