Throw her to the wolves and she shall … unfollow you on social media? One day after skipping the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion, Lisa Vanderpump is ready to cut digital ties with her former costars.

“@LisaVanderpump you no longer have to follow the bitches of BH! Unfollow so you don’t see their nastiness anymore,” a Twitter user wrote to the SUR owner on Thursday, June 6. “Move on! #RHOBH.”

Vanderpump was quick to reply to the fan, writing, “Excellent idea lol… Will get to it ASAP.”

Minutes later, the restaurateur retweeted a post slamming Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

“What does it say about 5 women plotting and attacking 1 emotionally fragile women on TV and SM [social media] for 10 months?” the tweet shared by Vanderpump read. “Smart people walk away from that. It’s time they rode their own coat tails and get off LVPs. What will they talk about w/out story lines? Toe nails?”

Vanderpump confirmed on Tuesday, June 4, that she was not planning to attend the reunion taping — or return for season 10. The news didn’t come as a surprise for fans after the Vanderpump Rules star had a falling out with the women, who accused her of leaking a story about Dorit’s dog to the press, during season 9.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” Vanderpump told DailyMailTV on Tuesday.

Despite Vanderpump’s absence, Kyle revealed Wednesday’s taping was “longest reunion shoot” in the history of the show. Host Andy Cohen also teased “major” drama during an Instagram Live with pal Anderson Cooper.

“The reunion is going great. It’s major! Lisa Vanderpump’s not here,” Cohen said, playing coy when Anderson asked for details on Vanderpump’s whereabouts. “There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here? Camille [Grammer] … she’s back to season 1 shrugging Camille.”

RHOBH also stars Denise Richards, who was one of the only women to film with Vanderpump after PuppyGate.

While the ladies have yet to publicly comment on Vanderpump’s decision to ditch the special, they seemingly put on a united front by dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood after they wrapped on Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

