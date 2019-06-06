Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t lying when she said she wasn’t planning to attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion! Andy Cohen confirmed on Wednesday, June 5, that LVP skipped the taping.

“The reunion is going great,” Cohen, 50, exclaimed to pal Anderson Cooper during an Instagram Live conversation posted by a fan account on Twitter. “It’s major! Lisa Vanderpump’s not here.”

An inquisitive Cooper, 52, replied: “Why isn’t … why?”

“It’s major,” Cohen quipped with a sly look on his face when the CNN host asked if the SUR owner, 58, was possibly at the reunion earlier that day. “There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here? Camille [Grammer] … she’s back to season 1 shrugging Camille.”

Vanderpump spoke out about her decision to skip the reunion during an interview with DailyMailTV on Tuesday, June 4. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said. “So in all probability, no.”

The Bravo TV personality told Us in March that her reasoning is simply because she “can’t really deal with the minutia.”

However, a source close to production told Us earlier this month that Vanderpump “is too afraid to face the other Housewives because she doesn’t want to have her image hurt and she doesn’t want to be called out.” The insider added: “She’s acting like a guilty person. An innocent person shows up and stands their ground.”

Vanderpump has not been on good terms with RHOBH costars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne, in recent months. The drama began when the restaurateur was accused of leaking a story to the press about Dorit’s dog — a.k.a. Puppygate to Housewives fans — and has not been in contact with any castmates except Grammer and Richards since then.

Last month, Vanderpump claimed that her remaining scenes in season 9 had been cut by Bravo.

Us’ production source explained that “it doesn’t make sense” that Vanderpump would continue to film if she isn’t friends with some of her castmates.

“Lisa doesn’t have any allies or friends on the show anymore,” the insider adds. “She created this for herself but she wouldn’t have been able to come back next season. So she had to make the decision or the decision would be made for her. She knows how it works.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!