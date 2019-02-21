Are more diamonds and rosé coming her way? Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and admitted that she doesn’t know what the future has in store.

“The show hasn’t been picked up for another season. Of course, I’ve had discussions and we’ve talked about me coming back,” Vanderpump, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 20. “No decision has been made and [my spinoff] Vanderpump Rules is a big show now. There are other things in the works. There’s something up my sleeve.”

The businesswoman — who is preparing to launch her 36th restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in March — is focused on her eatery empire and animal advocacy work as her future with the hit Bravo series remains unknown.

“Bravo has been a brilliant platform. Not just financially it’s been beneficial, of course, but to highlight some of the philanthropic things [I do]. So Bravo has been good to me and I should never forget that. This season has not been good to me. My personal life went into a free-fall last summer and it’s just very difficult,” the reality star — who suffered a tragic loss in April 2018 when her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died from an apparent overdose —explained to Us. “Just because a few of those women are ganging up on me and shouting at me — that’s been devastating this year, it really has — but what [Bravo has] given me supersedes what I’ve had to endure.”

Vanderpump previously turned heads on February 12 after she left RHOBH’s season 9 premiere party early amid drama with her costars. “I just wasn’t in the right mental state to really cope with everything Real Housewives throws at you,” she told Us on Tuesday, February 19. “It was a very difficult year for me.”

Us exclusively revealed in October 2018 that the Pump owner refused to film with costars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Doria Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp, and the group have been feuding ever since. However, Vanderpump revealed to Us on Wednesday that she communicates regularly with Denise Richards and Camille Grammer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!