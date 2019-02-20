Lisa Vanderpump: Why I Left ‘RHOBH’ Premiere Party Early

Lisa Vanderpump is focusing on the positive. When the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills arrived to the season 9 premiere party on February 12, the Vanderpump Rules star and her husband, Ken Todd, had already left the event, leaving both press and the cast of the show confused.

However, Vanderpump, 58, has her reasons.

“I just wasn’t in the right mental state to really cope with everything Real Housewives throws at you,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the Los Angeles Travel Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards on Tuesday, February 19. “It was a very difficult year for me, and I just kind of got to a place where I just was desperately searching for happiness in my life at that time and it just got very heated there. I filmed a lot on my own and they really did spotlight my charities and that’s why I’m here tonight.”

In October 2018, Us Weekly broke the news that the restaurateur was refusing to film with costars Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, which led to a feud within the group.

Additionally, the SUR owner went through a tragedy in April when her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died of an apparent overdose.

“This season was particularly difficult for me and perhaps I was not prepared. There was a lot going on in my personal life that I had to focus on,” the Simply Devine author told Us. “I think this season will surprise people. Relationships are definitely tested and fans will be taken on a crazy ride.”

As for her future relationships with the women, she hasn’t completely ruled out reconciliation. “Viewers will have to form their own opinions after watching, but I always say ‘never say never,’” she commented.

One former RHOBH star, Brandi Glanville, opened up to Us Weekly in December 2018 about Vanderpump, explaining why she thought it was time she left the series.

“She’s so successful. She’s got Vanderpump Rules. She’s probably going to do another show with TomTom. Why not do a show where you are the boss, and you can cut things out that you don’t like? Rather than do a show where you’re not a producer, and you’re going to look bad,” the former Celebrity Big Brother star, 46, said at the time. “If I were her, because she is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, why not control it? Instead of having everyone say bad things about you. … I feel like it would be a smart move for her, but I don’t know that she’s going to do that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!