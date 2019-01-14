Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant empire is about to get a bit bigger! On Sunday, January 13, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share an exciting update regarding her latest restaurant venture.

“So happy to be joining the @caesarspalace family!” the reality star, 58, wrote alongside a video clip of her playfully twirling with a large statue of the Roman emperor. “@vanderpumpvegas coming soon! #VanderpumpVegas.”

Though the restaurant maven didn’t reveal exactly when her latest eatery is expected to open its doors, fans were nonetheless psyched to hear that Vanderpump’s descent on Sin City is imminent. As one Instagram follower wrote; “LV taking over!” Added another: “I’m so glad you’re coming to Vegas!”

Us Weekly previously reported that the latest addition to the Vanderpump empire, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, will be located in between The Colosseum and the entrance to The Forum Shops in Vegas. Despite its location, the establishment is also expected to take a bit of inspiration from Vanderpump’s successful California restaurants and lounges, including Villa Blanca, SUR, Pump and Tom Tom.

“I have always loved Las Vegas – it has always been a dream of mine to see our brand in lights at the iconic Caesars Palace,” Vanderpump said when news of the restaurant’s opening was announced in November 2018. The Vanderpump Rules star also teased the locale’s decor, noting it marries “natural elements with industrial touches,” and boasts an indoor patio that will welcome guests into the al fresco-style garden with towering trees and romantic lighting.

The Bravo star’s signature touches of pink will also be seen throughout the restaurant, which is expected to serve an array of small bites, craft cocktails, Vanderpump-branded sangria and rosé as well as other wine varieties.

News of the imminent Vegas opening comes after a particularly good period for Vanderpump ventures. Earlier this month, Los Angeles Travel Magazine nominated Tom Tom for the Best Bar in Los Angeles award. “SWEET,” co-owner Tom Schwartz said at the time. “High praise. Happy Sunday. Happy new year.”

