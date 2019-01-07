The people have spoken, and they love Tom Tom! The bar, which was opened in August 2018 by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, has been nominated for the “Best Bar in Los Angeles” award by Los Angeles Travel Magazine.

Schwartz, 36, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, January 6, alongside a photo of his wife and Pump Rules costar, Katie Maloney, holding up a drink from the beloved new hotspot. “@tomtom nominated for best new bar in @latravelmagazine readers choice awards. SWEET,” he wrote in the caption. “High praise. Happy Sunday. Happy new year.”

The reality star also noted he’d be having a “half shot to celebrate,” and included a link so others could show their support for Tom Tom. “Congrats to all of you. So well deserved!” wrote one follower. Added another: “Congratulations and I hope Tom Tom wins!”

The new eatery, which is also owned by Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, is up against four other Los Angeles nightlife staples: The Bungalow in Santa Monica, SkyBar in West Hollywood, 71Above in DTLA and Harvard & Stone in Hollywood.

The opening of Tom Tom is also expected to be featured prominently on the seventh and current season of Vanderpump Rules. “Professionally, we’re growing,” Schwartz told Us Weekly in September 2018. “We are maturing and we are evolving.”

“It’s always a constant work in progress, but it’s so enjoyable. We’re always an open book, we’re always sponges sucking in new information, new gimmicks, new cutting edge cocktails,” added Sandoval, 36. “Obviously our cocktail program is very strong right now, but we’re always open to new suggestions, new ideas, and new cutting edge techniques. The food is great. We have elevated bar food.”

One person who agrees, and will likely by casting his vote for Tom Tom in Los Angeles Travel Magazine’s Reader’s Digest Awards, is actor Jerry O’Connell. The Billions star wrote a glowing Yelp review for Tom Tom in September 2018, calling attention to everything from the “sexy salads” to the “beautifully” plated apps.

