’Twas the night before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and Lisa Vanderpump has no plans leave Villa Rosa to attend.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” the 58-year-old Bravo star told the DailyMailTV on Tuesday, June 4. “So in all probability, no.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the RHOBH ladies are set to film their reunion special on Wednesday, June 5. Vanderpump has played coy about her decision to attend in recent months, telling Us in March that she “can’t really deal with the minutia.”

A source close to production now tells Us that Vanderpump “is too afraid to face the other Housewives because she doesn’t want to have her image hurt and she doesn’t want to be called out.”

“She’s acting like a guilty person. An innocent person shows up and stands their ground,” the source says.

The SUR owner has been on the outs with her costars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne, ever since she was accused of leaking a story about Dorit’s dog to the press. With the exception of Camille Grammer and Kyle (who had an “awkward” reunion with Vanderpump at Neiman Marcus in May), Vanderpump has not been in contact with her castmates since the fallout of PuppyGate. The restaurateur claimed on May 31 that Bravo cut her remaining scenes in season 9.

When asked on Tuesday if Vanderpump plans to return for season 10, the Vanderpump Dogs CEO seemingly confirmed her exit.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she told the outlet. “So … no.”

The source close to production adds that “it doesn’t make sense” for Vanderpump to keep filming the series if she is no longer friends with the women.

“Lisa doesn’t have any allies or friends on the show anymore,” the source says. “She created this for herself but she wouldn’t have been able to come back next season. So she had to make the decision or the decision would be made for her. She knows how it works.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

