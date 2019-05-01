It’s almost reunion time! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion is set to tape on the West Coast on Wednesday, June 5, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. However, will the entire cast attend? That’s still up in the air.

Lisa Vanderpump butt heads with costars Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards after the #PuppyGate accusations heard ‘round the world – and they may not all want to be in the same room at the reunion. In fact, Dorit and husband PK Kemsley haven’t seen or spoken to the 58-year-old SUR owner since the heated lunch that aired during the Tuesday, April 30, episode.

“This season feels different,” Vanderpump revealed on April 24, adding that it has made her realize who her real friends are. “I think the people that maybe aren’t there, you suddenly realize that you could possibly do without.”

In March, Us Weekly spoke exclusively to the Simply Divine owner about the reunion, but she didn’t have an answer yet. “I don’t know how the audience would react,” she told Us, adding that she’s very busy with her dog rescue center, Tom Tom and her other responsibilities. “My life is kind of full. I can’t really deal with the minutia.”

As for the drama that’s surrounding her and the PuppyGate story line on the show, she said, “I don’t give a f—k about that. I think that got blown out of proportion, but the little dog is safe, and I don’t think Dorit had bad intentions, so I’ve always stuck with that.”

For months, there has been talk about the Vanderpump Rules star leaving the series. Even before season 9 began, fans began to question if she would return and she addressed it. “I am in the show. I have not quit, and if I did quit, it wouldn’t just be a leaked story,” she said in 2018. “I would be up front, and I have a lot of loyalty to the production company and the network.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

