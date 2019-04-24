What would The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills be like without Lisa Vanderpump? Fans may find out in season 10. The SUR owner, 58, isn’t positive that she wants to return for another season of the Bravo hit, she revealed on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aftershow following the Tuesday, April 24, episode.

“It’s no fun being the recipient of everybody ganging up on you, but also, this isn’t the first time I’ve been through this,” Vanderpump explained in the video, citing friendship troubles she had in seasons 2, 4 and 6. “So this would be the fourth time I’ve been through this.”

The Simply Divine author isn’t trying to play the victim, though.

“When you go through a really, kind of desperate time yourself, the people that are there next to you, holding your hand and supporting you, I think will forever kind of be etched in your mind as the people that got you through something,” she revealed. “I think the people that maybe aren’t there, you suddenly realize that you could possibly do without.”

Vanderpump began filming season 9 shortly after the death of her brother and the season kicked off with a feud between her and fellow costars Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, now known as PuppyGate. Following a blowout fight with Richards, the Vanderpump Rules star participated in less and less filming, fueling the rumor that she was exiting the series.

“I think eight years ago, I had no real understanding of what I was about to get into, but it was exciting,” the London native added. “Adrienne [Maloof] lived across the road from me, Taylor [Armstrong] was a friend of Adrienne’s, Camille [Grammer] I knew vaguely because she used to live in the same gated community, Kyle [Richards] I knew pretty well, and Kim [Richards] through Kyle, so it was very organic, and I think we were really just out to have a good time, but this season feels different. I think that was because I was emotionally in a very different place than I have been for the last eight years.”

So does that mean the TomTom boss is out? For now, that question is still out there: “It depends, I can’t say.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!