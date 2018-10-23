Lisa Rinna is not here for excuses. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clapped back after a fan accused her of not being sympathetic to Lisa Vanderpump following the death of the restaurateur’s brother.

“Why hasn’t Lvp filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn’t show up to work?” the Melrose Place alum, 55, commented on a Bravo fan account’s post about Vanderpump not attending Camille Grammer’s wedding in Hawaii on Saturday, October 20.

After someone in the comments of the post suggested Vanderpump, 58, isn’t filming because she is in mourning, Rinna said that is not a valid reason not to shoot the series if you signed a contract. (Mark Vanderpump, who worked as a DJ in England, was found dead in May after reportedly suffering a drug overdose).

“I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their grieving process. We have all reached out to her and we are all there for her. She has chosen to not film with us. I too lost my sister to an overdose,” Rinna wrote. “I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz. I did it.”

“Eileen did it when her mother passed away the day before the reunion,” she continued, referring to former costar Eileen Davidson filming the season 6 reunion weeks after her mom died. “You show up or if you can’t then you say i can’t and I’m going to take this season off to heal. But please don’t make any of us out to be bullies. We are not. We are all here to film a tv show that we all signed a contract to do it. We wish Lvp only the very best in her time mourning.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Vanderpump was not filming with her costars, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the RHOBH production company is “miffed” that the longtime Bravo star is “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

“She already filmed a whole season of Vanderpump Rules. She’s at Tom Tom and PUMP every night,” the source explains.

Vanderpump has yet to publicly respond to the RHOBH season 9 filming drama, but she has recently replied to a series of fans who sent her support on social media. In addition to tweeting pink heart emojis at her followers, the restaurant owner called the pain of losing her brother “overwhelming” on Sunday, October 21.

“I feel your pain,it has been overwhelming. Don’t like to comment normally,thank you tho,” she wrote. “I hear you,it’s been very difficult for sure.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return in 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!