Do diamonds really last forever? Lisa Vanderpump’s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t set in stone amid her drama with her costars, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“There’s a chance Lisa might not come back next season, by her choice though too,” one source tells Us Weekly. “She’s being very uncooperative and she isn’t irreplaceable. Although Bravo has been upset at women who refused to work with Lisa in the past, Lisa isn’t immune to this and she’s still an employee who has to play the game and do her job.” (Bravo has yet to officially renew RHOBH for a 10th season.)

Us broke the news earlier this month that Vanderpump, 58, was not on speaking terms with her castmates, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp. On Monday, October 22, Rinna, 55, claimed the restaurateur hasn’t filmed with the cast in “six weeks.”

A second source notes to Us that “there’s still plenty of show left to film,” but if Vanderpump “were to not show up for the reunion, she could be fired.” (During season 3 of RHOBH, then full-time cast member Adrienne Maloof skipped the reunion much to host Andy Cohen’s dismay. She was reportedly fired as a result.)

“Adrienne Maloof has decided not to participate today,” Cohen said during the March 2013 reunion. “This season was hard on Adrienne, as you all know. A secret about her family was revealed by Brandi [Glanville] and from that moment, Adrienne refused to speak directly about it.” (Glanville revealed that Maloof’s twins, Christian and Colin, were born via surrogate during the season.)

The second source also told Us that the RHOBH production company is “miffed” that Vanderpump, whose brother, Mark, died of a reported drug overdose in May, is “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

“She already filmed a whole season of Vanderpump Rules,” the second source noted about the longtime Bravo star’s spinoff. “She’s at Tom Tom and PUMP every night.”

While Vanderpump has yet to publicly comment on her filming schedule, sources told Us on October 4 that she stopped talking to her costars after they allegedly caught her in a lie. The sources also revealed her husband, Ken Todd, got into an argument with Kyle during a cast party.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation,” an insider previously told Us. “She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Another insider, however, told Us at the time that “the cast has chosen not to talk to her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!