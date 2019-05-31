That’s a wrap on LVP? According to Lisa Vanderpump, it’s unlikely fans will see her again during season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“No, maybe caesars on the last one…” the 58-year-old restaurateur replied to a fan via Twitter, referring to the opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “They cut out all my scenes, it was all philanthropic. #route 91 strong … Trevor project psa … Indian party etc.”

Vanderpump stopped filming scenes with several of her costars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne after she was accused of leaking a story about Dorit’s dog to the press. The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been a full-time Housewife since the series 2010 debut, last appeared on the May 21 episode to decline an invitation to Camille Grammer’s wedding and to take a lie detector test about her alleged role in PuppyGate.

“When you say, ‘I swear on my children’s life’ and that’s not good enough, that’s when I say, ‘Oh, you know what?’ [Vanderpump Dogs executive director] John Sessa had a great idea, ‘Go, do a lie detector test,”’ Vanderpump told Us of her decision earlier this month. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ If I had any guilt, I wouldn’t have done it. Come on.”

While Vanderpump passed the test with flying colors, her costars were not impressed watching the episode.

“Are you kidding me ? NOOOOOO Who goes to these lengths ?” Kyle tweeted. “Who wrote the questions ? Who ordered the test ?”

With the exception of Camille (who attended the Vanderpump Garden opening in Vegas) and Kyle (who had an “awkward” run-in with Vanderpump at Neiman Marcus earlier this month), the SUR owner has not seen or talked to her costars in recent months. While she is expected to discuss the drama at the upcoming June 5 reunion taping, Vanderpump has played coy about her decision to attend.

“Between the dog rescue center, we’ve opened a sanctuary in China [where] we’ve just taken 300 dogs out of the cages they’ve been in for three years not being able to move and I opened a sanctuary there, so I choose to focus on that,” she told Us in March. “We’ve opened TomTom … Vegas … So again, my life is kind of full.”

Vanderpump added: “I can’t really deal with the minutia.”

With or without Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

