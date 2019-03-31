The gang’s all here! The Vanderpump Rules cast showed their support for “the biggest boss” Lisa Vanderpump at the grand opening of her newest restaurant on Saturday, March 30.

Amid season 7 of the hit Bravo show, the 58-year-old restaurateur opened up Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas — and every fan favorite, past and present, was in attendance, including Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

“We’re so proud of you, Lisa Vanderpump,” Kent, 28, said on her Instagram Stories the night of the big event. “The biggest boss I ever met.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who owns more than 30 restaurants, bars and clubs across the globe, including SUR, Pump and Tom Tom — couldn’t help but gush during the festivities. “Feels like a dream — as I arrived here, they put a crown on my head,” Vanderpump could be heard saying via her costars’ Stories. “Some people think I don’t deserve that crown.”

Ahead of the celebration, the Dancing With the Stars alum posted a series of snapshots on Instagram. “Painting the town PINK this weekend for the Grand Opening of @VanderpumpVegas at @CaesarsPalace,” she captioned a picture of a fountain with pink water outside of the casino, along with the hashtag #LisasPalace.

The second photo featured a closer shot of the fountain, which housed a sign that used to read, “Lisa was here,” but the “was” was crossed out and replaced with the word “is.”

In the PINK tonight at @CaesarsPalace,” Vanderpump wrote. “It’s getting #VeryVanderpump in here for our Grand Opening weekend! @vanderpumpvegas 😍 #LisasPalace.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.