Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Grieves Her Father’s Death on His Birthday

Still dealing with the loss of her dad. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent penned an emotional tribute to her late father, Kent Burningham, on what would have been his 65th birthday.

“I still haven’t accepted you’re not here anymore,” Kent, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27. “I’ve been with you, on this day, for the last 28 years. I miss you. Happy birthday, dad.”

The SUR waitress’ fiancé, Randall Emmett, also honored Burningham on his birthday. The 48-year-old television producer sent Kent a bouquet of white roses with a card that read, “Happy Birthday Day To The Greatest Man I Have Ever Known. I Love You, He Is Watching And We Celebrate His Life Today. Love, Randall.”

Burningham died suddenly in April 2018 after suffering a stroke. He was 64. The reality television personality admitted her “world … crumbled” after her dad passed away. Several months later, Kent revealed on social media that she “came to the realization that [she is] an alcoholic” and decided to seek treatment.

“[Alcoholics Anonymous] has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me,” she emotionally confessed on her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 17. The Row actress celebrated 60 days sober in December.

Kent told Us Weekly a month prior to reaching the sobriety milestone that she refrained from drinking alcohol while they filmed Vanderpump Rules season 7. “I stayed dry this season, most of it, I didn’t drink just because I was so up and down with the emotions with my dad,” she said. “I was still kind of in a fog. So, I think a lot of the stuff I see this season, I’m going to remember after I watch it. I was very foggy and just very emotional at the same time.”

