Brokenhearted. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent took to social media on Monday, April 23, to share the sad news that her father had died.

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower,” the 28-year-old reality star wrote alongside a video posted to Instagram that shows her goofing off with her dad using a rainbow animal filter. The video also features her mom and brother, Easton Burningham.

She continued: “I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.” Though the comment section on the post was disabled, the clip had more than 113,000 views within the first three hours it was posted.

Burningham also took to Instagram to pay tribute. He captioned a photo of their dad with a simple heart emoji.

The Utah native had a great relationship with her dad. Kent opened up about her close-knit family in a 2015 interview with Heavy.com where she reflected on being raised in a “very religious-driven state.”

“I grew up in a very open home. We talked about literally everything — still do, which sometimes my dad is like, ‘OK, I don’t need to know EVERYTHING!’” she told the outlet at the time. “My family is extremely close. I don’t have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like ‘we all we got!’”

The TV personality also opened up to the outlet about the respect she had for her parents’ long-lasting relationship. “I take marriage seriously. My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin,” she said. “I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred. Their marriage isn’t something I have any input on. I just hope everything works out and they stick together through all the ups and downs. I love them together.”

