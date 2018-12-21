Lala Kent is taking care of herself. The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated 60 days of sobriety on Thursday, December 20.

“Today marks 60 days that I’ve been sober and it’s been the best 60 days that I’ve had in a really long time,” the 28-year-old told fans via her Instagram Story.

Kent then seemingly revealed that she has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“Thank you to my sponsor, thanks to my sober coach, people in my meetings that tell me to keep taking it day by day,” she said before blowing a kiss. “I love you guys.”

Kent previously revealed that she stopped drinking after her father died in April. She attempted to stay sober while filming season 7 of Vanderpump Rules over the summer.

“I stayed dry this season, most of it, I didn’t drink just because I was so up and down with the emotions with my dad. … I was still kind of in a fog,” Kent told Us Weekly in November. “So I think a lot of the stuff I see this season, I’m going to remember after I watch it, I was very foggy and just very emotional at the same time.”

The Bravo star also opened up to Cosmopolitan about her sobriety, crediting her fiancé, Randall Emmett, for his support.

“My fiancé always says I have this sixth sense where I know when things have gotten to a point where they need to change, so I can’t really pinpoint one incident,” she told the magazine in a story published on December 2. “When I really came to the conclusion that I am in that zone of having a problem, I just said enough’s enough. I picked up the phone, I called this sponsor that had been recommended to me. It’s the best decision of my whole life.”

“Drinking for me was medication instead of celebration,” she continued. “Instead of going and talking to somebody about losing someone extremely important to you, we turn to things to medicate. I just want to make sure that I put my voice out there to say, reach out to someone, reach out to a grief counselor, partner with someone who can make you feel like you’re not by yourself and going completely insane.”

