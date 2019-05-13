Lisa Rinna is known for telling her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars to “own it,” but now she just wants them to show up!

The 55-year-old Melrose Place alum responded to speculation that Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer will not be attending the upcoming season 9 reunion taping.

“The reunion is part of the job description. If you don’t go don’t you get fired?” Rinna tweeted on Monday, Any 13. “That is the precedent that has been set from what I have seen. So I’m sure all will be there.”

No one is special we all sign contracts that you have to abide by. It’s a contract it’s binding. You are in breach if you go against it. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) May 13, 2019

After a fan replied that Vanderpump is “special,” Rinna added: “No one is special we all sign contracts that you have to abide by. It’s a contract it’s binding. You are in breach if you go against it.”

Vanderpump, 58, has played coy about her plans to attend the June 5 reunion taping over the last several months. In March, she told Us Weekly exclusively that she hadn’t made a decision about her future on the series yet. “I don’t know how the audience would react,” she noted at the time. “My life is kind of full. I can’t really deal with the minutia.”

The SUR owner hasn’t seen or spoken to multiple costars, including Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp, after they accused her of leaking the story about Dorit’s dog to the press. Us broke the news earlier this month that Vanderpump saw one-time bestie Kyle Richards for the first time in eight months at the Chanel counter in Neiman Marcus. Their run-in, however, was not filmed for the Bravo hit.

“I was just like, I said, ‘Hi, Lisa.’ She turned around and she looked like she saw a ghost. She took a double take and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Wow,’” Kyle told Us on Saturday, May 11. “We spoke for quite a bit. … Like [Lisa] said, it was OK.”

Camille, meanwhile, claimed she was going to “pass” on attending the reunion taping because it was be a “Camille gang up.”

“That new target now that [Lisa Vanderpump] stopped filming is me. I’ll pass,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets on May 8. “They should pay me. The other ladies get big bonuses. I don’t.”

While Camille is a part of season 9 of RHOBH in a friend role, Vanderpump is a full-time cast member. Back in 2013, Adrienne Maloof skipped out on the filming the reunion and was fired as a result. Kim Richards and Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, however, have also missed reunion filming amid their respective struggles with substance abuse and were not punished.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!