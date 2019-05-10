Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be cheering over Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ recent reunion, but Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the run-in won’t air on the Bravo hit.

Us broke the news on Thursday, May 9, that the costars and former best friends saw each other for the first time since their heated showdown over PuppyGate. Now, Us can reveal that Lisa and Kyle spotted each other at a store in Beverly Hills, but cameras did not capture their conversation.

Lisa spoke to Us at the launch of Baskin-Robbins Mother’s Day Fancy Cone Dessert on Wednesday, May 8, about seeing Kyle for the first time in months.

“I actually ran into Kyle the other day,” she told Us. “It was OK.”

The SUR owner and the former child actress had not seen or spoken to each other since their ugly fight at Villa Rosa, which aired on the April 2 episode of RHOBH. The two women went head to head over Lisa’s alleged role in leaking the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press.

The dramatic argument ended with the Vanderpump Rules star’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Kyle out of their house.

“I was very shocked because he’s always been kind to me,” Kyle told Us in February about Ken’s actions. “I’ve always been a big fan and supporter of his, always. It was hurtful more than anything.”

She added: “Someone who was speaking their truth didn’t deserve that reaction. I was not attacking, I was just speaking my truth and that reaction was just so extreme that I was very taken back.”

After the episode aired last month, Lisa seemingly declared that her friendship with Kyle could not be salvaged.

“[The day after the fight], I received a text sending me a birthday greeting from KR, a hollow statement, it felt insincere to me – there were no flowers, no phone call, no messages of retraction,” Lisa wrote in a blog post on April 16. “I pressed the BLOCK button … Problem solved.”

Lisa concluded: “She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!