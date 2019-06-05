LVP is officially over the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and her costars. Lisa Vanderpump didn’t hold back on the Tuesday, June 4, RHOBH aftershow.

“Did I tell them all to go f–k themselves yet or not? Or did we leave that bit out?” the 58-year-old reality star began in the video shared by Bravo.

After a producer asked, “Did you tell them all to f–k themselves?” the SUR owner played her comment off as a joke.

“OK, I’m joking, but carry on,” she added with a sly smile.

While Kyle Richards called for her longtime costar to join the women to work out their issues, Vanderpump made it pretty clear she had no interest.

“To have five against one is just, it’s not a good place to be,” the restaurateur told the camera. “It’s something I would never encourage or ever condone. I don’t like to see it in my businesses, when it’s all against one. I certainly have never, ever supported my children if they were ever guilty of that choice. For me, I just would never be a part of that.”

Vanderpump had a falling out with her castmates, including Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne, at the beginning of season 9. After the Vanderpump Rules star was accused of leaking a story about Dorit’s dog to the press, she has not filmed with or kept in contact with the women.

Hours before Tuesday’s episode of RHOBH aired, Vanderpump told DailyMailTV that she was not planning to attend Wednesday’s reunion taping or return for season 10. During the aftershow, the Vanderpump Dogs CEO, who has been featured on RHOBH since its 2010 premiere, declared that she is “not just a Housewife.”

“I didn’t make a career of being a Housewife. Housewives documented my life. I don’t have time for bulls—-t, negative minutia. I don’t,” she said on the aftershow. “I will continue to run my business, five restaurants, the dog center, the dog center in China, my political activity and fighting for many things — LGBTQ, humane treatment for dogs, working with Trevor Project, the suicide prevention, Vegas.”

Vanderpump concluded: “There’s only one of me. The Housewives will probably say, ‘Thank God.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

