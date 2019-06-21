Despite her recent exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump still has a “great relationship” with Bravo, and Andy Cohen says the restaurateur has an open invitation to come back to the reality show whenever she wants.

The Bravo star, 51, weighed in on the prospect of Lisa’s return at The Paley Center For Media’s Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City on Thursday, June 20.

“I hope [she comes back],” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “I mean, the door’s wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she’ll come back with a vengeance.”

Cohen also expressed sympathy for the 58-year-old, whose mother, Jean Vanderpump, died on Monday, June 17, just over a year after the reality star mourned the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump.

“I can’t really speak for how she’s doing, but she just lost her mom, and my heart goes out to her,” Cohen said at the event on Thursday. “She had a really rough year.” (Cohen recently clapped back at a Twitter user who accused him of not reaching out to Lisa following her mother’s death.)

Lisa confirmed her RHOBH exit to Us earlier this month, after missing much of the show’s ninth season in the wake of her brother’s death and her PuppyGate conflict with her costars.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said of Lisa on the June 10 episode of his SiriusXM show. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show. … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

With reporting by Sabrina Norman

