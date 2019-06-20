Another tragic loss. Lisa Vanderpump’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at the age of 84 in England on Monday, June 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lisa’s rep confirmed the news to Us on Thursday, June 20. According to DailyMail, the 58-year-old has stopped filming season 8 of Vanderpump Rules in light of her mom’s passing and is expected to fly to London in the coming week to make funeral arrangements.

“She requested privacy at this time while she prepares for her trip back home to England to deal with the funeral,” a close friend of Lisa tells Us.

A family member adds that the restaurateur is clearly “shocked and devastated.”

News of Jean’s death comes more than a year after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, died of an alleged drug overdose in April 2018. The Bravo star struggled to film season 9 of RHOBH following the death of her brother, seeking help through counseling and antidepressants.

“[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” Lisa told Us earlier this year. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year. … I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants.”

Lisa added that she was in a “better place” at the time.

“I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life,” she said in April. “But I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

After arguing with her costars during season 9, Lisa opted to skip the reunion taping earlier this month. She later announced that she would not return to RHOBH for season 10.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us on June 6. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

