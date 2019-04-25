There’s a light at the end of tunnel in Beverly Hills. Lisa Vanderpump was in a dark place after she found herself at the center of the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the same year she lost her brother, Mark.

“[This season of Housewives] was not a pleasant situation at all in any shape or form,” the Bravo star, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the new mobile game called Series: Your Story Universe, which features Vanderpump Rules characters. “I want to thank the audience for supporting me because it’s one thing when you’ve got the whole cast against you, but at least when you’ve got the audiences’ support. You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year.”

Vanderpump revealed she had to seek help while filming the series. “I manage to try to pull myself together with grief counseling and antidepressants,” she explained. “I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life, but I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was.”

Viewers saw the PUMP owner have a falling out with costars Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards at the beginning of season 9 over allegations that Dorit Kemsley gave the dog she adopted at Vanderpump Dogs to a kill shelter. While Mellencamp claimed that Vanderpump arranged for the situation to be discussed on camera, Richards was the one to tell restauranteur that the women believe she planted the story to the tabloids. The drama, dubbed PuppyGate by fans, also caused Vanderpump and Kemsley to stop speaking.

“I haven’t watched this season because I don’t want to relive it,” Vanderpump admitted to Us. “I don’t want to relive that time in my life.”

In April 2018, Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, died of an alleged drug overdose. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was also grieving the loss of her father while filming season 7 of the RHOBH spinoff alongside the SUR owner.

“Lala’s been grieving and I do think that changed her personality a lot,” Vanderpump told Us. “I saw a lot of anger with her, I saw her drinking more, but I think that was a reflection of what she was going through. … We saw some behavior that I don’t think it’s true to her character.”

She continued: “Sometimes you don’t know the way to express your feelings … maybe it’s just to wallow in the depression and cry, maybe it’s act out like children.” (Kent celebrated six months of sobriety earlier this month.)

As for her castmates claims that Vanderpump has manipulated storylines over the years, the reality personality told Us that she simply doesn’t have the time to orchestrate the plot for her two series.

“I rush from Vanderpump Rules to Housewives, I’m opening up a new restaurant, I was dealing with my own stuff, the dog rescue center, the 400 people that work for me, breaking ground on Vegas. I was also editor in chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine,” she explained. “I don’t actually have time, I’m sorry, to create that bulls—-t, you know?”

“If I’ve been in trouble for anything in 350 episodes of reality television, I wouldn’t dream of saying, ‘Someone told me to say it or made me say it.’ Really? Who? When?” she added. “I wouldn’t even demean myself by saying that, but that’s an excuse and I think the audience sees through stuff.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

